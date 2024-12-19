Open Menu

FDA To Auction Plots, Shops On Monday

Published December 19, 2024

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2024) The Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) has decided to auction its residential/commercial plots and shops in various housing colonies and commercial markets on Monday (December 23, 2024).

Presiding over a meeting here on Thursday, FDA Director General Muhammad Asif Chaudhary said that the auction would commence at 11 a.m. at FDA’s Central Office situated at opposite of Allied Hospital-II (DHQ Hospital) and the interested individuals were invited to participate in the bidding process.

He reviewed the details of the plots to be auctioned and constituted an auction committee to ensure transparency and efficiency in the process. He said that all aspects of the auction must be conducted in a free, fair and transparent manner. In this connection, all necessary arrangements should be completed promptly in addition to ensure comprehensive publicity through all available channels to inform the general public about auction, he added.

He directed the FDA officers that interested participants must be guided professionally in addition to explaining rules and regulations for bidding to ensure their understanding.

Director Estate Management Junaid Hassan Manj provided details about the plots and shops included in the auction. He told the meeting that residential and commercial plots in Millat Town, Madina Town and Ahmad Nagar would be auction in addition to the shops in Gulistan Plaza on Millat Road.

He also informed that large boards and flex banners had been installed at prominent city intersections whereas streamers and banners had been placed along busy roads to raise awareness about the auction and its terms and conditions.

Additional Director General FDA Yasir Ejaz Chattha, Director Sohail Maqsood Pannu and others were also present in the meeting.

