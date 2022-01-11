FDA to cancel allotment of defaulters after 15th January

UrduPoint.com

Umer Jamshaid Published January 11, 2022 | 05:31 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2022 ) :Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) has decided to cancel the allotment of plots in FDA City, if allottees failed to deposit their dues by January 15, 2022.

A spokesman for the FDA said on Tuesday that more than 3500 allottees of FDA City were reluctant to deposit remaining installments of their plot price.

The FDA issued them notices many times and requested them to deposit their dues immediately but they did not pay any heed.

Now, the FDA authorities have decided to take strict action against the willful defaulters and cancel their plot allotments in FDA city if they failed to deposit their dues up to January 15, 2022.

He further said the FDA was trying its level best to provide all necessary facilities in the FDA City.

He said the FDA had also launched biometric system in addition to digitalization of record of FDA City to facilitate the allottees in payment of their dues and obtainingpossession of their plots.

He appealed to the allottees to immediately pay FDA dues to save them from any hardship.

