UrduPoint.com

FDA To Cancel Plots If Pending Dues Not Cleared By June 30

Faizan Hashmi Published May 08, 2022 | 04:50 PM

FDA to cancel plots if pending dues not cleared by June 30

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2022 ) :The Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) has warned the defaulter allottees of FDA City housing scheme of cancellation of their plots if they failed to pay the dues by June 30, 2022.

According to Director Estate Management Sohail Maqsood Pannu, the FDA wanted to save plots of its allottees and in this connection, defaulters had been provided many chances for depositing the dues.

He said the FDA had decided to cancel allotment of all those plots whose allottees were not ready to pay the FDA dues till June 30.

The Director Estate Management said those allottees whose plots had been put for auction due to nonpayment of dues could also get their plots restored by depositing the FDA dues by June 30. However, after auction their requests would not be entertained, he added.

Related Topics

Faisalabad June All Housing

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 May 2022

8 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 8th May 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 8th May 2022

8 hours ago
 Football: French Ligue 1 results

Football: French Ligue 1 results

17 hours ago
 Marcos Jr on verge of historic win as Philippine p ..

Marcos Jr on verge of historic win as Philippine presidential campaign ends

17 hours ago
 RugbyU: European Champions Cup results

RugbyU: European Champions Cup results

17 hours ago
 No 'practical evidence' Russia plans to use tactic ..

No 'practical evidence' Russia plans to use tactical nukes: CIA

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.