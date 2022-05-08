FDA to cancel plots if pending dues not cleared by June 30

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2022 ) :The Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) has warned the defaulter allottees of FDA City housing scheme of cancellation of their plots if they failed to pay the dues by June 30, 2022.

According to Director Estate Management Sohail Maqsood Pannu, the FDA wanted to save plots of its allottees and in this connection, defaulters had been provided many chances for depositing the dues.

He said the FDA had decided to cancel allotment of all those plots whose allottees were not ready to pay the FDA dues till June 30.

The Director Estate Management said those allottees whose plots had been put for auction due to nonpayment of dues could also get their plots restored by depositing the FDA dues by June 30. However, after auction their requests would not be entertained, he added.