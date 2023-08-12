Open Menu

FDA To Celebrate I-Day With National Zeal: Asif Chaudhary

Muhammad Irfan Published August 12, 2023

FDA to celebrate I-Day with national zeal: Asif Chaudhary

Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) Director General Muhammad Asif Chaudhary on Saturday said the FDA would celebrate Yaum-e-Azadi with national zeal and zest on Monday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2023 ):Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) Director General Muhammad Asif Chaudhary on Saturday said the FDA would celebrate Yaum-e-Azadi with national zeal and zest on Monday.

Presiding over a meeting, he said that a compressive plan had been devised and all available resources would be utilized to decorate the FDA offices with green flags and colorful buntings as well as lighting.

He said the FDA would hoist the national flag on August 14 in a ceremony whereas a massive tree plantation campaign would be started to plant maximum trees on the Independence Day.

He said organizers of private housing colonies were also directed to ensure celebrations in their respective jurisdiction.

He said a cake cutting ceremony would also be arranged at the FDA Complex to celebrate Jashan-e-Azadi while Divisional Commissioner Madam Silwat Saeed would inaugurate lower portion of Nishatabad OverheadBridge after completion of its beautification.

Additional Director General FDA Abid Hussain Bhatti, Chief Engineer Mehar Ayub Gujjar, Director Finance Muhammad Shahab Aslam, Directors Town Planning Asim Mehmood, Asma Muhsan, Director Estate Management Junaid Hasan Manj, Project Director FDA City Sohail Maqsood Pannu, Director Admin Yasir Ejaz Chattha and others were also present in the meeting.

