FDA to collect Rs 40m revenue

The Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) will collect revenue of Rs 40 million from 28 commercial buildings

Presiding over a meeting here Friday, Director General FDA Rizwan Nazir approved 28 cases of newly construction of commercial buildings in different areas.

The commercial building will be constructed in Sir Syed Town, Gulberg Colony, Madina Town, Pertab Nagar and other areas.

He directed the applicants to deposit commercialization fees without any delay for early completion of departmental work on their requests.