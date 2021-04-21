FDA to construct 1500 homes for low income group

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2021 ) :Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) will construct 1,500 homes of different sizes over 570 kanal land allocated in FDA city.

This was stated by FDA Director General Dr Faisal Azeem during inspection of the proposed site in the FDA city on Wednesday. Chairman FDA Ch Latif Nazar was also present.

The FDA DG said that a plan had been prepared for the provision of residential facility to low income groups under the PM new Pakistan housing scheme.

He said that after the approval of project from the governing body, public-private partnership cell Punjab had also agreed on the project.

FDA Chairman Ch Latif Nazar said that Pakistan Housing Programme was an important project launchedby the PTI government, adding the FDA would play its role to make this programme a success.