FDA to construct 3,700 flats under Naya Pakistan Housing Programme

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2022 ) :Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) is taking measures for constructing 3,700 flats under Naya Pakistan Housing Programme.

FDA Director General Rizwan Nazir during inspection of the proposed site in FDA city here Tuesday said that this project would comprise 574 kanal land and services of a consultant firm have been sought.

He said that double-storey flats would be built in two categories 650 square feet and 800 square feet.

He said that construction expenditures on the flats would be minimized to facilitate the low income group. Besides this, banks will also grant loans in easy installments, he said.