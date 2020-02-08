UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

FDA To Construct Rs 400bln Faisalabad Ring Road

Faizan Hashmi 15 hours ago Sat 08th February 2020 | 07:30 PM

FDA to construct Rs 400bln Faisalabad ring road

FAISALABAD, Feb 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2020 ) -:Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) Director General Suhail Khawaja has said that a mega project of Faisalabad ring road (80-km length) had been conceived by the Authority at an estimated cost of Rs 400 billion, which is proposed to complete through public-private partnership.

He was speaking at a meeting with the team of Punjab Urban Experts, here Saturday. The team members included consultant Local Economic Development Zia Banday, Urban Economist/Senior Specialist Dr. Ghulam Mohyudin, Senior Research Analyst Husnain Ijaz and others.

ADG Amir Aziz, Chief Engineer Shahid Mehmud, Director Estate Management Junaid Manj, Director Town Planning Mahar Ayub, Deputy Director Admn. Yasir Ejaz Chatha and other officers were also present.

The FDA DG said the proposed six-lane road would be linked with two motorways passing by Faisalabad.

The experts of Urban Unit offered their technical services in urban development, urban environment, information technology, economic development and other city development projects to promote the high standard of modern trends.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Technology Punjab Road (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

49 minutes ago

Great success for Hero Dubai with more than 400 ri ..

10 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler attends Exeter Gulf Alumni Dinner

10 hours ago

ADEK concludes Abu Dhabi Science Festival

11 hours ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed, Hazza bin Zayed watch Preside ..

12 hours ago

UAE leadership pays proper support for cultural, i ..

13 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.