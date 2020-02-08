FDA to construct Rs 400bln Faisalabad ring road

FAISALABAD, Feb 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2020 ) -:Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) Director General Suhail Khawaja has said that a mega project of Faisalabad ring road (80-km length) had been conceived by the Authority at an estimated cost of Rs 400 billion, which is proposed to complete through public-private partnership.

He was speaking at a meeting with the team of Punjab Urban Experts, here Saturday. The team members included consultant Local Economic Development Zia Banday, Urban Economist/Senior Specialist Dr. Ghulam Mohyudin, Senior Research Analyst Husnain Ijaz and others.

ADG Amir Aziz, Chief Engineer Shahid Mehmud, Director Estate Management Junaid Manj, Director Town Planning Mahar Ayub, Deputy Director Admn. Yasir Ejaz Chatha and other officers were also present.

The FDA DG said the proposed six-lane road would be linked with two motorways passing by Faisalabad.

The experts of Urban Unit offered their technical services in urban development, urban environment, information technology, economic development and other city development projects to promote the high standard of modern trends.