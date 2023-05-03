UrduPoint.com

FDA To Construct Wall To Avoid Pollution Of Industrial Units

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 03, 2023 | 01:10 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2023 ) :On the direction of the Office of the Ombudsman Punjab, Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) started construction of a boundary wall at a cost of seven million rupees to protect the residents of FDA City from sewage and industrial wastewater emanating from nearby industrial units.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the spokesman added that the Director General FDA directed the environment protection department and municipal corporation to take action against delinquent industrial units for not properly disposing of industrial waste in Samana village and dumping sewage into the watercourse. These measures aimed to provide the inhabitants with respite from the perils of environmental pollution.

In a separate development, the ombudsman office interceded on a complaint of Rai Muhammad Samiullah Khan to ensure the issuance of a BS (Hons) English degree to him by Government College University Faisalabad, the spokesman reported.

Meanwhile, besides registering an FIR with the anti-corruption establishment, the excise & taxation department in Gujranwala district initiated departmental proceedings against Inspector Excise Iram Abbas, under the Punjab Employees, Efficiency, Discipline and Accountability Act, 2006, for fraudulently transferring the vehicle of one Ghulam Abbas to her name.

This action was taken after the involvement of the ombudsman office on a complaint of Ghulam Abbas, the spokesman stated.

Meanwhile, Motor Registration Authority Model Town Lahore initiated departmental proceedings against Inspector Faisal Ishtiaq Chatta, Rana Shehbaz and Kashif Saleem, under the PEEDA Act, 2006, who were found responsible for the loss of the vehicle registration file of citizen namely Haseeb Arshad of Lahore. In conjunction with this, a duplicate vehicle file was issued to the applicant.

Addressing a issue of Qazi Muhammad Zeeshan Ali of Multan, who sought to change the category of his computerized weapons from Punjab to the all-Pakistan level, the provincial home department reported that a total of 194,593 weapons licenses were renewed, under the rules, the spokesperson concluded.

