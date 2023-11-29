FDA to digitalize its property record on PBR pattern

(@FahadShabbir)

Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) has decided to digitalize its property record on the pattern of Punjab Board of Revenue (PBR)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2023) Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) has decided to digitalize its property record on the pattern of Punjab Board of Revenue (PBR).

In this connection, the FDA would also ink a Memorandum of Understandings (MoU) with Punjab Urban Land System Enhancement (PULSE).

Chairing a meeting here on Wednesday, FDA Managing Director Muhammad Asif Chaudhry said that PULSE services were very beneficial for competing the modern era and in this connection, new programs should be developed for complete safety and transparency in land record.

He said that FDA would also secure its land record of residential colonies and commercial markets.

In this regard, he also directed the FDA officers to evolve a comprehensive strategy for signing an MoU with PULSE so that FDA property record could be digitalized as early as possible for its complete safety and security.

Specialist of Geographical Information System PULSE Rana Muhammad Sohail Aslam briefed the meeting about PULSE programs and said that the PULSE was using latest technology for digitalization of land record.

Additional Director General FDA Junaid Hasan Manj, Director IT Yasir Ejaz Chattha, Deputy Director IT Abdullah Noor, Assistant Director IT Usman Ramey and others were also present in the meeting.