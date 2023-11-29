Open Menu

FDA To Digitalize Its Property Record On PBR Pattern

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 29, 2023 | 08:31 PM

FDA to digitalize its property record on PBR pattern

Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) has decided to digitalize its property record on the pattern of Punjab Board of Revenue (PBR)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2023) Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) has decided to digitalize its property record on the pattern of Punjab Board of Revenue (PBR).

In this connection, the FDA would also ink a Memorandum of Understandings (MoU) with Punjab Urban Land System Enhancement (PULSE).

Chairing a meeting here on Wednesday, FDA Managing Director Muhammad Asif Chaudhry said that PULSE services were very beneficial for competing the modern era and in this connection, new programs should be developed for complete safety and transparency in land record.

He said that FDA would also secure its land record of residential colonies and commercial markets.

In this regard, he also directed the FDA officers to evolve a comprehensive strategy for signing an MoU with PULSE so that FDA property record could be digitalized as early as possible for its complete safety and security.

Specialist of Geographical Information System PULSE Rana Muhammad Sohail Aslam briefed the meeting about PULSE programs and said that the PULSE was using latest technology for digitalization of land record.

Additional Director General FDA Junaid Hasan Manj, Director IT Yasir Ejaz Chattha, Deputy Director IT Abdullah Noor, Assistant Director IT Usman Ramey and others were also present in the meeting.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Technology Punjab Market

Recent Stories

Four reporters shot, injured in southern Mexico

Four reporters shot, injured in southern Mexico

9 minutes ago
 Open katchery held to address issues of climate ch ..

Open katchery held to address issues of climate change, wildlife

9 minutes ago
 NACTA briefs MCMC participants on Counter-Terroris ..

NACTA briefs MCMC participants on Counter-Terrorism Strategy

8 minutes ago
 Russia claims capture of village in Ukraine's Done ..

Russia claims capture of village in Ukraine's Donetsk region

8 minutes ago
 FBR Committed to eliminate tax evasion in Sugar In ..

FBR Committed to eliminate tax evasion in Sugar Industry

8 minutes ago
 Pakistani scholars explore religious moderation, e ..

Pakistani scholars explore religious moderation, educational models in Indonesia

8 minutes ago
KSA extends term for a $3 billion deposit placed w ..

KSA extends term for a $3 billion deposit placed with Pakistan for a year

11 minutes ago
 Third nationwide polio immunization drive continue ..

Third nationwide polio immunization drive continues

9 minutes ago
 Sustained action amid global recession must to ave ..

Sustained action amid global recession must to avert financial implication: Expe ..

24 minutes ago
 Bilawal, Asif Zardari arrived in Quetta to address ..

Bilawal, Asif Zardari arrived in Quetta to address public gathering on Nov 30

25 minutes ago
 PM leaves for Dubai to participate in COP-28

PM leaves for Dubai to participate in COP-28

24 minutes ago
 CTD apprehends bank cash withdrawal robbers

CTD apprehends bank cash withdrawal robbers

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan