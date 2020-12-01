FDA to establish international standard cricket stadium

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2020 ):The Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) has planned to establish an international standard cricket stadium in the city for which 50 acres of land at the best location is available in the FDA city housing scheme.

This was stated by FDA Director General Muhammad Sohail Khwaja during a meeting while reviewing feasibility of various proposed projects for urban development on Tuesday.

The FDA DG said that Pakistan Cricket Board has been approached with a proposal to build a state-of-the-art international cricket stadium to expand world-class facilities for cricket game.

He said that technical team of the PCB would visit Faisalabad soon to assess the proposed site for cricket stadium, administrative and technical matters as well as feasibility of the project.

He said that the PCB has the available funds so there is a strong hope to implement the project of international standard cricket stadium. He said that Iqbal Stadium already exists in Faisalabad but the International Cricket Stadium would be a great gift for resident of this metropolis and it will help in provision of significant facilities for hosting international, national and regional cricket tournaments.

The PCB has also been requested to build an international standard hotel near the cricket stadium project, he added.

Additional Director General FDA Amir Aziz, Chief Engineer Shahid Mahmood and other officers were also present in the meeting.