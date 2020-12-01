UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

FDA To Establish International Standard Cricket Stadium

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Tue 01st December 2020 | 11:50 PM

FDA to establish international standard cricket stadium

The Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) has planned to establish an international standard cricket stadium in the city for which 50 acres of land at the best location is available in the FDA city housing scheme

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2020 ):The Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) has planned to establish an international standard cricket stadium in the city for which 50 acres of land at the best location is available in the FDA city housing scheme.

This was stated by FDA Director General Muhammad Sohail Khwaja during a meeting while reviewing feasibility of various proposed projects for urban development on Tuesday.

The FDA DG said that Pakistan Cricket Board has been approached with a proposal to build a state-of-the-art international cricket stadium to expand world-class facilities for cricket game.

He said that technical team of the PCB would visit Faisalabad soon to assess the proposed site for cricket stadium, administrative and technical matters as well as feasibility of the project.

He said that the PCB has the available funds so there is a strong hope to implement the project of international standard cricket stadium. He said that Iqbal Stadium already exists in Faisalabad but the International Cricket Stadium would be a great gift for resident of this metropolis and it will help in provision of significant facilities for hosting international, national and regional cricket tournaments.

The PCB has also been requested to build an international standard hotel near the cricket stadium project, he added.

Additional Director General FDA Amir Aziz, Chief Engineer Shahid Mahmood and other officers were also present in the meeting.

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket Faisalabad PCB Hotel Visit SITE Best Housing

Recent Stories

Normalization Between Arab States, Israel May Boos ..

16 minutes ago

Eswatini prime minister moved to S.Africa for Covi ..

17 minutes ago

MERC provides first aids to1195 injured in Nov

44 minutes ago

Liga president Tebas hopes for fans' return in Jan ..

44 minutes ago

Queen Elizabeth to miss family Christmas over viru ..

44 minutes ago

Newcastle game with Villa postponed due to Covid o ..

44 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.