FDA To Facilitate Applicants Through 'One Window Counter'

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Wed 31st March 2021 | 04:53 PM

Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) has prohibited public entry in its offices due to severity in third wave of COVID-19 but the public matters would be dealt by 'One Window Counter'

A spokesman of the FDA said on Wednesday that FDA offices will remain open according to previous practice for official work but the public matters would be dealt by One Window Counter.

The people should contact One Window Counter instead of visiting other offices of the FDA for redressal of their problems and complaints as it was best for their own protection from COVID-19, he added.

