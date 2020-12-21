UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

FDA To Give Ownership Rights To 9 Slum Dwellers

Sumaira FH 19 seconds ago Mon 21st December 2020 | 06:00 PM

FDA to give ownership rights to 9 slum dwellers

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2020 ) :The Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) has announced giving ownership rights to dwellers of nine katchi abadis (slums) in the city.

Deputy Director Estate Management Mian Muhammad Ashraf said that these slums were included in the survey of 2011 and were notified in February 2013. He said that the FDA decided to give ownership rights to dwellers of these abadis as per the Punjab government policy.

These abadis include 45 residential units of Katchi Abadi Awami Colony near Tariq Road, 356 units of New Katchi Abadi Malkhanwala, 30 units of Katchi Abadi Changar Mohallah Sargodha road, 23 units of Katchi Abadi Ali Town Sargodha road, 22 units of Katchi Abadi Usmanabad, 79 units of Katchi Abadi Sultanpur, 928 units of Katchi Abadi Mai Di Jhugi, 527 units of Katchi Abadi Bolay Di Jhugi and 119 units of Katchi Abadi Basti Araian Jhang road.

He said that the Punjab government had fixed the cost of land in these abadis at 2 per cent of the DC rate per marla up to five marls, while the cost of land for more than five marls would be as per DC rate. He directed the dwellers to immediately submit their applications and get ownership rights after depositing fixed amount.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Government Of Punjab Road Jhang Sargodha February (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

UAE corporates team up with tech startups as 4th c ..

30 seconds ago

Together For Peace

12 minutes ago

Cebu Pacific launches affordable COVID-19 testing ..

19 minutes ago

Sheikh Rasheed is my brother, says Hareem Shah

24 minutes ago

Virus, wheat crisis mars household budgets: Mian Z ..

24 minutes ago

Moro Hub, Dell Technologies collaborate to deliver ..

31 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.