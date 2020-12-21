FDA to give ownership rights to 9 slum dwellers

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2020 ) :The Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) has announced giving ownership rights to dwellers of nine katchi abadis (slums) in the city.

Deputy Director Estate Management Mian Muhammad Ashraf said that these slums were included in the survey of 2011 and were notified in February 2013. He said that the FDA decided to give ownership rights to dwellers of these abadis as per the Punjab government policy.

These abadis include 45 residential units of Katchi Abadi Awami Colony near Tariq Road, 356 units of New Katchi Abadi Malkhanwala, 30 units of Katchi Abadi Changar Mohallah Sargodha road, 23 units of Katchi Abadi Ali Town Sargodha road, 22 units of Katchi Abadi Usmanabad, 79 units of Katchi Abadi Sultanpur, 928 units of Katchi Abadi Mai Di Jhugi, 527 units of Katchi Abadi Bolay Di Jhugi and 119 units of Katchi Abadi Basti Araian Jhang road.

He said that the Punjab government had fixed the cost of land in these abadis at 2 per cent of the DC rate per marla up to five marls, while the cost of land for more than five marls would be as per DC rate. He directed the dwellers to immediately submit their applications and get ownership rights after depositing fixed amount.