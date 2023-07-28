Open Menu

FDA To Help PHA For Improvement Of Greenbelts, Public Parks

Faizan Hashmi Published July 28, 2023 | 03:30 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2023 ) :Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) Director General Muhammad Asif Chaudhry said the Authority would extend its optimum support to the Parks & Horticulture Authority (PHA) for the improvement of greenbelts, public parks and intersections in the city.

During a meeting with PHA Director General Zameer Hussain, he appreciated the performance of PHA and said that it had taken a number of steps for making the city a lush green.

He said that various intersection and Chowks of the city would be redesigned to improve their beauty and in this connection, FDA would provide all kinds of support to the PHA so that it could improve the condition and structure of greenbelts, public parks and intersections of the city.

He said that colorful models, attractive landscaping, beautiful fountains would also be installed in addition to planting ornamental and flowery trees at greenbelts and public parks for providing entertainment facilities to the general public.

He said the FDA had also planned to plant maximum trees at available sites in FDA City besides activating the owners of private housing colonies to take part in the drive for arresting environmental pollution.

PHA Director General Zameer Hussain said that his department had evolved a comprehensive beauty plan for Faisalabad city and it would be implemented in true spirit with the assistance of Faisalabad Development Authority.

He said that fountains on canal road were restored completely, whereas painting of footpaths, dividers and grills on city road was under progress.

FDA Additional Director Abid Hussain Bhatti, Chief Engineer Mehar Ayub Gujjarand others were also present in the meeting.

