FDA to hold auction of plots on 24th

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2021 ) :The Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) will hold auction of residential and commercial plots in different areas of the city.

According to the official sources, 234 shops of different sizes, a residential plot and 29-kanal land allocated in eight private housing societies will be auctioned on March 24 and 25.

A piece of 9-kanal land situated near Hockey Stadium, Madina Town, will be given on one year lease on same dates.

The decision was taken in a meeting held with Director General FDA Muhammad Suhail Khawaja here on Thursday. Additional Director General Amir Aziz, Directors Junaid Hussain Manj, Mehr Ayyub, Asma Mohsin and others attended the meeting.

As 50 shops will be auctioned in commercial center Millat Town, 154 in Ahmed Nagar, 13 shops in Gulistan Plaza on Millat Road, one shop in Truck Stand on Jhang Road and a 7-marla plot 49-W-12 in Madina Town area.

Eight plots will be auctioned in private housing colonies, including Manan Town Chak No 121-RB Millat Road, Sitara Abban Valley Chak No 197-RB Sheikhupura Road, Season Chak No 234 Samundri Road, Sitara Valley Chak No 197 and 198, Lyallpur Villas Chak No 204-RB, DefenseFort Chak No 222-RB Samundri Road, Eden Garden Phase-II and Rahim ValleyChak No 215 Dhuddiwala.