FDA to host Mushaira on 11th

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2025) The Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) is set to host a Mushaira to celebrate the

Independence Day.

A FDA spokesman said here on Saturday that the event themed "From Achieving to Safeguarding Independence" would be held on Monday (August 11) at 2 pm at FDA Complex.

FDA Acting Director General Qaisar Abbas Rind would be the chief guest while renowned poet Nusrat Siddiqui would preside over the session.

Poet Shehzad Baig would perform duties as stage secretary whereas several poets, including Arif Hussain Bukhari, Adnan Baig, Nasir Majeed, Khawar Jilani, Ashfaq Babar, Kausar Ali Gul, Hamid Shakir, Fauzia Sheikh, and Komal Joia Multan, will participate.