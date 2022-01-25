UrduPoint.com

FDA To Install Rs 35 Mln Streetlights

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 25, 2022 | 07:10 PM

FDA to install Rs 35 mln streetlights

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2022 ) :The Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) will complete a streetlights project with Rs 35 million in the FDA city.

This was stated by Director General FDA Rizwan Nazir while presiding over a meeting here Tuesday.

Chief Engineer Mehr Ayyub, Director Estate Management Duhail Maqsood and others were present.

The DG said that Rs 22 million would be spent on installation of electric poles and lights on double roads of A-block while Rs 13 million would be spent on replacement of old lights with new modern lights on Main Boulevard.

More Stories From Pakistan

