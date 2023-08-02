Open Menu

FDA To Issue Digital Certificates Of Town Planning Reports, Ownership Clearance

Muhammad Irfan Published August 02, 2023 | 05:20 PM

FDA to issue digital certificates of town planning reports, ownership clearance

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2023 ) :Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) will issue digital certificates of the town planning reports and ownership clearance to provide prompt relief to the general public regarding FDA services.

This was stated by FDA Director General Muhammad Asif Chaudhry while presiding over a meeting at FDA committee room on Wednesday.

The meeting reviewed methodology about the application of digital technology in FDA services delivery and Director Operation HTTI Qaseem Alvi briefed about the digital process on applications of the citizens and said that speedy departmental process could be carried out through the system after digitization of FDA record in addition to monitoring of applications' status.

The FDA DG said that prompt service delivery to the applicants was a mission as a part of reforms agenda and digital method of process on applications was also a revolutionary step to facilitate the citizens.

He stressed the need for launching digital system without delay to issue the town planning reports and ownership clearance certificates on the same day so that applicants should not visit the FDA office again.

He directed the FDA officers to evolve the system on strong footings and the applicants must be provided relief within the timeline.

He asserted that SMS should be generated to keep the applicants updated about the status of their applications.

He warned that merit and transparency should be observed in official affairs and unjustified delay should be avoided in disposal of public matters.

Additional Director General FDA Abid Husain Bhatti, Chief Engineer Mehr Ayub,Directors Junaid Hasan Manj, Asma Mohsin, Yasir Ijaz Chatta, Shuhab Aslam,Deputy Director Muhammad Abdullah and others were also present.

