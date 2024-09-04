Open Menu

FDA To Launch Online System For Approval Of Residential Building Plans

Published September 04, 2024

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2024) Under Chief Minister Punjab's 'Digital Punjab' vision, Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) is going to launch an online system for approval of residential building plans.

Under the system, citizens will be able to get approval of the building plans of their residences under the control of the authority by sitting at their homes.

This was told in an arrangements review meeting, held with Director General Muhammad Asif Chaudhry here on Wednesday. Director IT/ Finance Yasir Ejaz Chatha, Director Town Planning Asma Mohsin and others were also present.

The DG said that the process of digitization of the FDA records is being completed rapidly. He said that necessary directions have been issued to quarters concerned for starting an online system for approval of building plans without any delay to provide relief to applicants.

