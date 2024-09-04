FDA To Launch Online System For Approval Of Residential Building Plans
Sumaira FH Published September 04, 2024 | 06:10 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2024) Under Chief Minister Punjab's 'Digital Punjab' vision, Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) is going to launch an online system for approval of residential building plans.
Under the system, citizens will be able to get approval of the building plans of their residences under the control of the authority by sitting at their homes.
This was told in an arrangements review meeting, held with Director General Muhammad Asif Chaudhry here on Wednesday. Director IT/ Finance Yasir Ejaz Chatha, Director Town Planning Asma Mohsin and others were also present.
The DG said that the process of digitization of the FDA records is being completed rapidly. He said that necessary directions have been issued to quarters concerned for starting an online system for approval of building plans without any delay to provide relief to applicants.
Recent Stories
Dolphins get Sarfaraz Ahmed as mentor
Sindh govt to purchase 138 double cabin vehicles for ACS
PTA & PAFLA Meeting on Facilitation of Freelancers
Synergy Group puts on a dominating show with 10 wins at the first ever internati ..
KPK CM Gandapur's non-bailable arrest warrants issued in weapons, liquor case
Hania Aamir receives interview request from prominent Indian journalist
Easypaisa’s Rifah Qadri Receives Pakistan’s First ‘Dragon Master’Award; ..
IMF loan for Pakistan further delayed
Ruet Committee meets today for sighting Rabi-ul-Awwal moon
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 September 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 September 2024
Pakistani UAE-based businessman Umar Farooq files defamation lawsuit against Nor ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DC’s special inspection teams ensure health & safety5 minutes ago
-
Abbottabad traffic police intensify crackdown on illegal vehicle accessories5 minutes ago
-
DC visits e-Khidmat Centre Bahawalpur5 minutes ago
-
02 street criminals killed in police encounter15 minutes ago
-
ECNEC approves Rs 9.23 bln for Mirpur-Islamgarh bridge project15 minutes ago
-
Police to intensify actions against smuggling of drugs, NCP items15 minutes ago
-
Amir Muqam chaired meeting on forthcoming session of AJK & GB Councils25 minutes ago
-
HEC players clinch 233 medals in National & International Championships25 minutes ago
-
PU VC plants saplings25 minutes ago
-
PU issues 4-year BS programme date sheet25 minutes ago
-
Special cleanliness squad formed for women cricket series35 minutes ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi meets Chairman Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee, discusses establishment of peace35 minutes ago