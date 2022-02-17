UrduPoint.com

FDA To Lease 29 Shops On Feb 23

February 17, 2022

FDA to lease 29 shops on Feb 23

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2022 ) :The Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) has decided to lease 29 shops of Gulistan Plaza on February 23, 2022.

FDA Director General Rizwan Nazir, after chairing a meeting on Thursday, said that the shops were situated in an important commercial area of the city near Millat Chowk.

He said that the Gulistan Plaza was sprawling over 57 Marlas where 16 shops were situated at ground floor while 13 shops were on the upper floor.

He said that the shops would be leased out through open auction for a period of 5 years initially, which could be extended and renewed for a term of two years more with the consent of both parties.

He said that the auction would be held at 10 a.m. on Feb 23 in FDA Complex and the bidders would be bound to deposit Rs 50,000 as security amount for upper floor shop and Rs.25,000 for ground floor shop before participating in the auction process.

