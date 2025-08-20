FDA to link property record with govt departments: DG

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2025) Director General (DG) Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) Muhammad Asif Chaudhry said that after complete digitization of the records of the authority, it will be connected to the property management system with various government departments.

It will not only enable fast online service delivery but also ensure transparency in departmental affairs.

He was chairing a meeting held to review the progress in the digitization of property records of residential colonies and commercial markets.

The meeting was briefed by the IT Director Yasir Ijaz Chatha on the latest situation regarding the digitization of records and provision of services under the online system.

On this occasion, it was informed that the implementation of ongoing reforms under Punjab Urban Land System Enhancement (PULSE) has enabled the provision of some services online, including issuance of ownership clearance certificates, e-challan payment system.

The Director General said that with this important digitization project, the FDA’s property record system will be linked to the board of Revenue Punjab, Federal Board of Revenue, Punjab Land System Management, NADRA and other institutions, which will enable online reporting and verification of office operations and speed up the provision of services.

He directed the concerned officers to pay special attention to the early completion of the project.