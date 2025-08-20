FDA To Link Property Record With Govt Departments: DG
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 20, 2025 | 05:40 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2025) Director General (DG) Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) Muhammad Asif Chaudhry said that after complete digitization of the records of the authority, it will be connected to the property management system with various government departments.
It will not only enable fast online service delivery but also ensure transparency in departmental affairs.
He was chairing a meeting held to review the progress in the digitization of property records of residential colonies and commercial markets.
The meeting was briefed by the IT Director Yasir Ijaz Chatha on the latest situation regarding the digitization of records and provision of services under the online system.
On this occasion, it was informed that the implementation of ongoing reforms under Punjab Urban Land System Enhancement (PULSE) has enabled the provision of some services online, including issuance of ownership clearance certificates, e-challan payment system.
The Director General said that with this important digitization project, the FDA’s property record system will be linked to the board of Revenue Punjab, Federal Board of Revenue, Punjab Land System Management, NADRA and other institutions, which will enable online reporting and verification of office operations and speed up the provision of services.
He directed the concerned officers to pay special attention to the early completion of the project.
Recent Stories
CBUAE gold reserves rise 26% in Jan.-May 2025
Heavy rain lashes Karachi again, Urban flooding, power outages paralyze City
Gold prices decline per tola for second straight day in Pakistan
Alcaraz, Raducanu steal spotlight in US Open mixed doubles debut
Mahira Khan recounts frightening experience during KP floods
Khalifa bin Mohammed, Egypt’s Higher Education Minister discuss opening of Ale ..
PSX surges to record high, KSE-100 tops 150,800 points
Aamir Khan’s brother Faisal accuses actor of extramarital affair
Humaid bin Rashid receives Sara Al Amiri, reviews preparations for new academic ..
Sikandar Bakht stranded in Karachi DHA flooding after heavy downpour
At least 76 died in Afghanistan's Herat road accident
Pakistani cricketer Haider Ali's bail extended in Manchester rape case
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Body toll rises to 18 as search & rescue operation continues in Battagram-Mansehra border area20 minutes ago
-
Bilal Azhar Kiani offers condolences on passing of Absar Alam’s mother20 minutes ago
-
Education Minister lauds efforts of Odyssey, LearnOBots, calling mental revolution20 minutes ago
-
Three armed suspects arrested after shootout in DI Khan20 minutes ago
-
Arts Council, NBF join hands to promote Pakistan’s cultural heritage21 minutes ago
-
District Polio Committee Meeting Held to Review Preparations21 minutes ago
-
DPM/FM urges Afghan authorities to take concrete measures against TTP, BLA21 minutes ago
-
Catastrophic flood destroys Buner's only crematorium, Inflicting deep spiritual blow on minority com ..21 minutes ago
-
Kohat District Administration promotes digital wallet accounts & electronic payments21 minutes ago
-
Larkana Police reunites missing child to his parents21 minutes ago
-
78th Independence Day Celebrations Continue with Great Enthusiasm in Sukkur & Shikarpur21 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, UK pledge deeper cooperation on democracy, overseas Pakistanis30 minutes ago