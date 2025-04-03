FDA to made one window counter more efficient

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2025) Director General Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) Muhammad Asif Chaudhry has ordered to make the one window counter more efficient to provide fast relief to applicants.

He further directed to make the system of issuing ‘ownership clearance certificates’ on the spot functional immediately.

He issued these orders while reviewing the departmental progress on the applications received at the one window counter in a meeting held here on Thursday.

Chief Engineer Mehar Ayub, Director IT Yasir Ijaz Chatha, Director Asma Mohsin, and others were present in the meeting.

The DG while reviewing the departmental reports regarding the applications related to various services, directed that all applications should be processed as per the timeline to benefit the citizens from digitization of records.

In this regard, online departmental action should be taken on the applications received for ownership clearance certificate and this certificate should be issued on the spot, for which the system designed should be made functional without delay.

He also issued orders for speedy departmental action on the applications received through the e-Khidmat Markaz .