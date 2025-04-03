Open Menu

FDA To Made One Window Counter More Efficient

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 03, 2025 | 05:30 PM

FDA to made one window counter more efficient

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2025) Director General Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) Muhammad Asif Chaudhry has ordered to make the one window counter more efficient to provide fast relief to applicants.

He further directed to make the system of issuing ‘ownership clearance certificates’ on the spot functional immediately.

He issued these orders while reviewing the departmental progress on the applications received at the one window counter in a meeting held here on Thursday.

Chief Engineer Mehar Ayub, Director IT Yasir Ijaz Chatha, Director Asma Mohsin, and others were present in the meeting.

The DG while reviewing the departmental reports regarding the applications related to various services, directed that all applications should be processed as per the timeline to benefit the citizens from digitization of records.

In this regard, online departmental action should be taken on the applications received for ownership clearance certificate and this certificate should be issued on the spot, for which the system designed should be made functional without delay.

He also issued orders for speedy departmental action on the applications received through the e-Khidmat Markaz .

Recent Stories

Reciprocal US tariffs undermine transatlantic econ ..

Reciprocal US tariffs undermine transatlantic economy: BusinessEurope

36 minutes ago
 Takaful Emarat rebounds with 84 percent revenue gr ..

Takaful Emarat rebounds with 84 percent revenue growth, achieves AED960 million ..

51 minutes ago
 Bodour Al Qasimi becomes first woman from GCC to w ..

Bodour Al Qasimi becomes first woman from GCC to win BolognaRagazzi Award

51 minutes ago
 EDGE Group signs agreement with Brazilian naval co ..

EDGE Group signs agreement with Brazilian naval company EMGEPRON

2 hours ago
 Dubai Land Department, Ajman Free Zones Authority ..

Dubai Land Department, Ajman Free Zones Authority partner to boost real estate i ..

2 hours ago
 ‘Emirati Publishers’ take Emirati children's s ..

‘Emirati Publishers’ take Emirati children's stories global from Bologna

3 hours ago
CBUAE revokes licence of Dynamics Insurance Broker ..

CBUAE revokes licence of Dynamics Insurance Brokers

3 hours ago
 Air Arabia Abu Dhabi introduces new non-stop fligh ..

Air Arabia Abu Dhabi introduces new non-stop flights to Almaty

3 hours ago
 Multiply Group, Al Arabia Outdoor Advertising to e ..

Multiply Group, Al Arabia Outdoor Advertising to establish global investment ent ..

3 hours ago
 China launches new satellite on Thursday

China launches new satellite on Thursday

4 hours ago
 Tornadoes, heavy rains rip across central, souther ..

Tornadoes, heavy rains rip across central, southern US

5 hours ago
 UN expresses concern over human toll resulting fro ..

UN expresses concern over human toll resulting from intensified hostilities in G ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan