FDA To Observe I'Day With Zeal

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Thu 13th August 2020 | 08:20 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2020 ) :Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) will celebrate Independence Day with national zeal.

In this connection, the banners and national flags have been displayed on the buildings of main and sub offices of FDA and WASA pertaining to the slogans of Jashan e Azadi and patriotism.

The buildings have been illuminated with colourful lights to show love for the country.

The officers of FDA and WASA would participate in the central ceremony of national flag hoisting scheduled to be held at Commissioner Complex.

In his statement, FDA Director General Muhammad Suhail Khawaja greeted Independence Day to the country fellows and said that independence was the great blessing of Allah Almighty and Pakistan was achieved by rendering a lot of sacrifices.

He paid rich tribute to the martyrs of Pakistan Movement and defence of Pakistan and saluted their unforgettable sacrifices.

He said that we should reaffirm our commitment to serve the country with dedication and devotion which celebrating the independence day to transfer a prosperous Pakistan to the coming generation.

