Open Menu

FDA To Plant 5,000 Saplings During Plantation Drive

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 17, 2024 | 06:30 PM

FDA to plant 5,000 saplings during plantation drive

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2024) Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) would plant more than 5,000 saplings during a recent tree planting drive in Faisalabad.

Director General (DG) FDA Muhammad Asif Chaudhary, while inaugurating the tree campaign in FDA City here on Saturday, said that all available resources would be utilized to make the drive a success.

He said that FDA was also taking steps to activate the private sector for maximum tree plantation during the current season because trees are imperative to check environmental pollution.

He said that FDA would establish a Model Central Park over 84 Kanals of land in FDA City where ornamental plants of various kinds and varieties would be planted.

He also directed the horticulture staff to take measure for making FDA City a lush green residential colony.

Earlier, he also planted a sapling while Additional Director General (FDA) Dilwar Khan Chaddhar, Chief Engineer Mehar Ayub, Director Finance Yasir Ejaz Chattha, Incharge Horticulture Rana Sajjad and others were also present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Mehar All

Recent Stories

UHS approves MBBS annual exam schedule

UHS approves MBBS annual exam schedule

3 hours ago
 Former ISI Chief Faiz Hameed to be made approver a ..

Former ISI Chief Faiz Hameed to be made approver against him, says Imran Khan

3 hours ago
 Aun Ali Khosa safely reaches home

Aun Ali Khosa safely reaches home

3 hours ago
 Aamir Jamal ruled out from Test squad ahead of Ban ..

Aamir Jamal ruled out from Test squad ahead of Bangladesh series

5 hours ago
 First Super Blue Moon to be visible in Pakistan to ..

First Super Blue Moon to be visible in Pakistan tonight

5 hours ago
 Blinken urges for Gaza Ceasefire, Warns of Last Ch ..

Blinken urges for Gaza Ceasefire, Warns of Last Chance for Peace

5 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 August 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 August 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 August 2024

9 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 August 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 August 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 August 2024

1 day ago
 Punjab Police prioritizes business community's con ..

Punjab Police prioritizes business community's concerns to boost economy; AIG

2 days ago
 CTO Rawalpindi conducts surprise visit to Murree

CTO Rawalpindi conducts surprise visit to Murree

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan