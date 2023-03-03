UrduPoint.com

FDA To Plant 50,000 Saplings

Muhammad Irfan Published March 03, 2023 | 05:30 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2023 ) :At least 50,000 saplings will be planted during the current tree plantation drive under the aegis of Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) for which a comprehensive mechanism has been chalked out.

FDA Director General Muhammad Asif, while inaugurating the plantation drive at Abdullah Gardens on Canal Road here Friday, said that the FDA would ensure maximum plantation in its control residential colonies while private housing societies have also been assigned targets.

Geo-tagging systems will also be followed for monitoring the plants, he added.

