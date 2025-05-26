FDA To Provide All Services Online: DG
Sumaira FH Published May 26, 2025 | 05:20 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2025) Director General (DG) Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) Muhammad Asif Chaudhary said that FDA is committed to providing all services online to applicants and in this regard, the administrative affairs are being aligned with modern requirements for fast service delivery.
Addressing a meeting of the experts of Punjab Urban Land System Enhancement “PULSE” in his office, he reviewed the latest status of the process of modernizing the land system under the supervision of "PULSE".
He directed that the scanning of outstanding records should be completed immediately and there should be no obstacle in uploading all details of the properties of all residential colonies and commercial markets PULSE system so that the property owners could check status and details of their property by sitting at their home.
He said that after real-time issuance of Ownership Clearance Certificate, the system should be operational to further improve the provision of town planning reports and other services.
He directed the officers of Information Technology Department FDA to expedite the process of modernizing the services of FDA so that the applicants could benefit at maximum extent.
He said that there should be no delay in completing the integration of administrative matters of all sectors under modern reforms. In this regard, all officers should adopt modern thinking and expertise in office procedures so that the public could see a clear management system of progress, he added.
Quality Assurance Specialist of “PULSE” Haseeb Akhtar and Geo Specialist Kamran Baig gave a briefing on technical issues related to further improving the online service delivery system.
Director IT Yasir Ejaz Chattha, Deputy Director IT Abdullah Noor, Usman Ramey and others were also present on the occasion.
