FDA To Register Developers For Private Housing Schemes

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 20th February 2020 | 06:02 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2020 ) -:The Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) has decided for registration of developers for streamlining the system of private housing schemes.

The formal implementation on the decision will be taken after approval from FDA governing body, said Director General FDA Muhammad Suhail Khawaja during meeting with developers of different private housing schemes here.

Additional Director General Amir Aziz, Director Town Planning Mehr Ayyub, Deputy Director Town Planning Raheel Zafar, Deputy Director Admin Yasir Ijaz Chatha and others were present on the occasion.

DG FDA said that registration of developers of private housing schemes was a revolutionary step for encouragement of town planners, their guidance, public interest, saving investment and increasing government earning besides controlling illegal housing colonies and frauds with citizens.

He said that under new system, unregistered developers would be banned for developing housing schemes.

The developers who had already submitted their applications with FDA for approval of new housing schemes would also have to undergo the process of registration, he added.

