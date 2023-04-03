UrduPoint.com

FDA To Renovate Koh-e-Noor Chowk, Nishatabad Overhead Bridge

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 03, 2023 | 06:10 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2023 ) :The Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) is initially working on two projects under the city's beautification programme.

Under the project, Koh-e-Noor Chowk on Jarranwala Road and Nishatabad overhead bridge will be renovated.

This was stated by Director General Muhammad Asif Chaudhry while talking to a civil society delegation here on Monday. Additional Director General Abid Hussain Bhatti and other officers were present.

The delegation was comprised of Waheed Khaliq Ramay, Mian Tanveer Riaz, Mian Gulzar Ahmed, former President Bar Association SM Iqbal and others.

The DG said that authority was committed for urban development and speedy service delivery for which several reforms including uplift schemes were in pipeline.

Pointing out some of them, he said that FDA had launched helpline No 1237, digitization of FDA records, issuance of smart cards to property owners within the next few days and a one-window counter.

He further said that electrification in remaining blocks in FDA city was being completed speedily while renovation of public parks and green belts were also being especially focused.

More Stories From Pakistan

