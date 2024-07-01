FDA to step up measures to control dengue in monsoon

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2024) Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) Director General Muhammad Asif Chaudhry has directed intensifying surveillance measures for dengue prevention and control larvae breeding in monsoon.

He warned FDA's surveillance staff that no lapses or laxity in anti-dengue measures will be tolerated.

He directed them to ensure standard cleanliness of FDA City and all subsidiary offices including FDA complex, disposing of the waste material placed on roofs of the buildings so that rainwater cannot accumulate in any place.

He urged the staff to be vigilant during rains and said that there should be no obstruction in the drains.

The DG asked the surveillance teams to keep close contact with the management of private housing schemes and to mobilize them to eliminate possible sources of breeding of dengue larvae.

He said that the awareness campaign should continue to prevent dengue larvae growth. In this regard, banners should be displayed at all important places based on all preventive and protective measures.