FDA To Step Up Measures To Control Dengue In Monsoon
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 01, 2024 | 06:44 PM
Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) Director General Muhammad Asif Chaudhry has directed intensifying surveillance measures for dengue prevention and control larvae breeding in monsoon
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2024) Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) Director General Muhammad Asif Chaudhry has directed intensifying surveillance measures for dengue prevention and control larvae breeding in monsoon.
He warned FDA's surveillance staff that no lapses or laxity in anti-dengue measures will be tolerated.
He directed them to ensure standard cleanliness of FDA City and all subsidiary offices including FDA complex, disposing of the waste material placed on roofs of the buildings so that rainwater cannot accumulate in any place.
He urged the staff to be vigilant during rains and said that there should be no obstruction in the drains.
The DG asked the surveillance teams to keep close contact with the management of private housing schemes and to mobilize them to eliminate possible sources of breeding of dengue larvae.
He said that the awareness campaign should continue to prevent dengue larvae growth. In this regard, banners should be displayed at all important places based on all preventive and protective measures.
Recent Stories
Moscow takes two more east Ukrainian villages
Heavy rain lashes Lahore, another spell from Tuesday likely
Methane ignition sparks investigation, production suspension at Australian coal ..
Mauritania's Ghazouani wins re-election with 56.12% of vote
Alcaraz starts Wimbledon title defence as Murray wants 'closure'
APPAC delegation meets Minister Sikandar Hayat
Thailand's manufacturing sector expands further in June
Balochistan Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BBISE) announces SSC ..
ADB approves 50 mln USD loan, grant to Kyrgyzstan
Two killed, one missing in landslide in central Indonesia
CM reviews arrangements for rainwater disposal
Over 5,200 people killed by traffic accidents in Vietnam in 6 months
More Stories From Pakistan
-
NCSU, join hands with FJWU to tackle Climate Change1 second ago
-
APPAC delegation meets Minister Sikandar Hayat20 minutes ago
-
CM reviews arrangements for rainwater disposal30 minutes ago
-
DC orders to ensure no-parking zones from Muharram 1-1044 minutes ago
-
Hot, humid weather forecast for Sindh44 minutes ago
-
Minister orders making Kisan card awareness campaign more effective45 minutes ago
-
RPO vows to ensure safe working environment for journalists reporting crime45 minutes ago
-
PHA starts collecting ad regulatory fee55 minutes ago
-
Farewell ceremony held for traffic police incharge1 hour ago
-
E&TD collects Rs 6 bln revenue in year 2023-241 hour ago
-
Gang of cattle thieves arrested1 hour ago
-
Fida Hussain Baldi takes charge as Divisional Director Info Sukkur1 hour ago