FDA To Take Strict Action Against Illegal Use Of Properties For Commercial Purposes

Faizan Hashmi Published August 26, 2023 | 08:43 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2023 ) :Additional Director General (ADG) Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) Abid Hussain Bhatti said that strict action would be taken against commercial use of properties without proper approval and competition of code requirements.

Presiding over a meeting of "Grievances Committee" at FDA Complex here on Saturday, he said that use of residential properties for commercial purposed was prohibited under law but some elements violated it and started commercial use of their properties without completing code requirements and getting prior permission from the department.

Therefore, FDA officers should take strict action against these elements who were involved in using their properties for commercial purposes without permission and without completing legal requirements, he added.

He said that a number of roads had been declared commercial but many roads still could not be used for commercial purposes. "FDA officials should visit these roads and take action against those who are involved in constructing commercial buildings without permission," he added.

He directed the field inspectors to conduct challans of violators and submit their challans in the court of special magistrate for further action.

The meeting also decided to visit sites for verifying commercialization matters of 6 properities situated at Sir Syed Town and other parts as their owners had submitted applications for approval of their commercial use.

Director Town Planning FDA Asim Mehmood, Asma Mohsin and others were also present.

