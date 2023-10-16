FDA to upgrade daycare centre

(@FahadShabbir)

The Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) is taking measures to upgradate the daycare centre to facilitate working women and their children

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2023) The Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) is taking measures to upgradate the daycare centre to facilitate working women and their children.

This was told by Additional Director General Abid Hussain Bhatti during his visit to the center here on Monday.

He directed the officers concerned to make effective planning for renovation, cleanliness of the centre and its adjacent areas. He also visited the admin block and checked the attendance of staff.