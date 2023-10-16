Open Menu

FDA To Upgrade Daycare Centre

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 16, 2023 | 06:10 PM

FDA to upgrade daycare centre

The Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) is taking measures to upgradate the daycare centre to facilitate working women and their children

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2023) The Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) is taking measures to upgradate the daycare centre to facilitate working women and their children.

This was told by Additional Director General Abid Hussain Bhatti during his visit to the center here on Monday.

He directed the officers concerned to make effective planning for renovation, cleanliness of the centre and its adjacent areas. He also visited the admin block and checked the attendance of staff.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Visit Women

Recent Stories

Sheraa presents engaging showcase at ‘Expand Nor ..

Sheraa presents engaging showcase at ‘Expand North Star 2023’

2 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Airport&#039;s Terminal A begins operati ..

Abu Dhabi Airport&#039;s Terminal A begins operations on November 1st

17 minutes ago
 SC sets aside LHC verdict in fuel price adjustment ..

SC sets aside LHC verdict in fuel price adjustment case

23 minutes ago
 Mayor inaugurates Divisional Food Testing Lab at K ..

Mayor inaugurates Divisional Food Testing Lab at KU

23 minutes ago
 CS inspects construction work of emergency block i ..

CS inspects construction work of emergency block in Mayo Hospital

23 minutes ago
 LESCO detects pilferage at a factory

LESCO detects pilferage at a factory

23 minutes ago
PCG foils smuggling bid of huge quantity drugs

PCG foils smuggling bid of huge quantity drugs

23 minutes ago
 Prominent persons call on Jamal Shah

Prominent persons call on Jamal Shah

25 minutes ago
 VC-SAU expresses grief over death of Prof. Dr. Ahm ..

VC-SAU expresses grief over death of Prof. Dr. Ahmed Ali Tagar

25 minutes ago
 Trying to change things in health sector: Sindh Ca ..

Trying to change things in health sector: Sindh Caretaker Minister for Health Dr ..

25 minutes ago
 FAO, PepsiCo Advocate Sustainable Agriculture and ..

FAO, PepsiCo Advocate Sustainable Agriculture and Food Security in Pakistan

29 minutes ago
 Govt of Gilgit Baltistan Prioritizes Education Sec ..

Govt of Gilgit Baltistan Prioritizes Education Sector with Innovative Initiative ..

29 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan