FDA Took Legal Action Against 397 Housing Schemes Last Year

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 11, 2024 | 08:12 PM

FDA took legal action against 397 housing schemes last year

The Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA), during a crackdown on illegal housing societies, took legal action against developers of 397 schemes during the year 2023

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2024) The Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA), during a crackdown on illegal housing societies, took legal action against developers of 397 schemes during the year 2023.

Director General Muhammad Asif Chaydhry told a meeting here on Thursday that the enforcement teams completed 450 challans against developers over various violations and forwarded those to courts.

The FDA registered 152 cases at different police stations against the developers in addition to writing letters to the revenue department to ban registries of lands of 604 housing schemes in the district.

