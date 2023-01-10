FDA urges defaulters to clear outstanding dues

(@FahadShabbir)

Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) has urged the defaulters of commercial markets as well as residential colonies under its control to pay their outstanding dues by February 15, otherwise their allotment of plots would be cancelled

In the notices issued by the Director Estate Management-I to defaulters of the property holders of Allama Iqbal colony, Awami colony, Gulistan colony and Sir Syed Town flats have been urged to clear their pending dues immediately.

Meanwhile, Director General Dr Muhammad Zahid Ikram had directed for intensifying therecovery campaign and warned the staff that stern legal action would be taken againstthem, in case of negligence.