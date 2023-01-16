UrduPoint.com

FDA Warns Against Buying Plots In Unauthorised Schemes

Sumaira FH Published January 16, 2023 | 06:47 PM

FDA warns against buying plots in unauthorised schemes

The Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) has warned people against purchasing plots in the housing colonies which are being established in violation of the city master plan

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2023 ) :The Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) has warned people against purchasing plots in the housing colonies which are being established in violation of the city master plan.

According to official sources, crackdown on such housing schemes was under way.

According to the notices, issued by the Town Planning-II director, initially 13 private housing schemes had been found violating the master plan. Those include: Maqbool Town, Subhanallah Garden, Saeed Villas, Bismillah Town Phase-III, Meesaq Madina City, additional locality in Chak 61-JB, Sar Buland City, Al-Asad Town, Eman Villas, Junaid Garden, Arham/ Rasheed Garden, additional locality in Chak 58-JB and Canal View Housing Scheme in Chak 59-JB.

Sources said that developers were advertising these schemes, but people should be careful in investing their money there.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Money Housing

Recent Stories

Ishaq Dar extends assurance to facilitate industri ..

Ishaq Dar extends assurance to facilitate industries for import of raw materials

3 minutes ago
 Dozens of accounts being operated from India to de ..

Dozens of accounts being operated from India to defame Pakistani artists

11 minutes ago
 Tennis: Australian Open results - collated

Tennis: Australian Open results - collated

6 minutes ago
 The Islamabad High Court (IHC) adjourns case again ..

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) adjourns case against appointment of CDA chairman ..

6 minutes ago
 KU declares BSc (Pass) Part-I Annual Exam 2021 res ..

KU declares BSc (Pass) Part-I Annual Exam 2021 result

6 minutes ago
 UVAS arranges Entrepreneurial Gala

UVAS arranges Entrepreneurial Gala

28 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.