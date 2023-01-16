FDA warns against buying plots in unauthorised schemes

The Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) has warned people against purchasing plots in the housing colonies which are being established in violation of the city master plan

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2023 ) :The Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) has warned people against purchasing plots in the housing colonies which are being established in violation of the city master plan.

According to official sources, crackdown on such housing schemes was under way.

According to the notices, issued by the Town Planning-II director, initially 13 private housing schemes had been found violating the master plan. Those include: Maqbool Town, Subhanallah Garden, Saeed Villas, Bismillah Town Phase-III, Meesaq Madina City, additional locality in Chak 61-JB, Sar Buland City, Al-Asad Town, Eman Villas, Junaid Garden, Arham/ Rasheed Garden, additional locality in Chak 58-JB and Canal View Housing Scheme in Chak 59-JB.

Sources said that developers were advertising these schemes, but people should be careful in investing their money there.