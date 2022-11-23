FDA warns Peri Urban Structure Plan 2015-35 violators of action

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2022 ) :The Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) will take stern legal action against developers involved in violation of the Peri Urban Structure Plan 2015-35 in connection with establishment of private housing schemes.

A spokesperson for the FDA said here on Wednesday people should avoid sale and purchase of plots in illegal housing schemes, adding that the department was not issuing approval to those housing societies which were violating the Peri Urban Structure Plan.

He asked people to check legal status of the scheme by visiting website www.fda.gov.pk. He said the FDA had issued a list of private housing schemes which had been developed in violation of the Peri Urban Structure Plan. They included Rehman Valley, New City Housing Scheme Chak No 74-JB, Ahmed Garden and Ahmed Villas Chak No 75-JB, Royal Garden and additional locality Chak No 71-GB Satiana Road, Moon Garden Chak No 29-JB, Sasta Ghar and Bismillah Park Chak No 248-RB, additional localities of Chak No 2.