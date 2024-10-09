FDA warns road, footpath encroachers of strict action

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2024) The Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) has warned shopkeepers to remain within their outlets limits, as criminal cases would be registered against them if they encroach on footpaths or roads.

FDA Director General Muhammad Asif Chaudhry said here on Wednesday that an anti-encroachment crackdown was going on in commercial sectors as well as residential areas of the city.

He said that challan against guilty shopkeepers was being forwarded to the courts for punishments.

Meanwhile, the anti-encroachment teams cleared all illegal setups, counters, carts and articles of the shopkeepers on Wednesday which they had displayed on footpaths in Akbar Chowk, Gulistan Colony.

Director Estate Management Junaid Hasan Manj supervised the operation.