Open Menu

FDA, WASA Budget Approved For 2023-24

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 20, 2023 | 05:00 PM

FDA, WASA budget approved for 2023-24

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2023 ) :The development and finance committee of Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) has approved budget proposals of urban development and Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) costing Rs 10.7 billion for the year 2023-24 here on Thursday.

The budget amount Rs 4.9 billion was approved for FDA and Rs 5.91 billion for WASA.

The committee meeting was chaired by FDA Director General Muhammad Asif Chaudhary here at FDA complex. Managing Director WASA Khalid Raza Khan, Additional Director General FDA Abid Hussain Bhatti and other officers were present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Water Budget Billion

Recent Stories

Ajman CP reviews plans, programmes of Ministry of ..

Ajman CP reviews plans, programmes of Ministry of Justice

11 minutes ago
 Govt approves deployment of Pak army nationwide fo ..

Govt approves deployment of Pak army nationwide for Muharram

34 minutes ago
 Pakistan beat Sri Lanka by four wickets in first T ..

Pakistan beat Sri Lanka by four wickets in first Test match

54 minutes ago
 Naila becomes first Pakistani woman to summit 8047 ..

Naila becomes first Pakistani woman to summit 8047m high Broad Peak

60 minutes ago
 PCB appoints Rohail Nazir to lead Pakistan Shaheen ..

PCB appoints Rohail Nazir to lead Pakistan Shaheens in Darwin series

1 hour ago
 Turkiye&#039;s First Lady visits Sheikh Zayed Gran ..

Turkiye&#039;s First Lady visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque

2 hours ago
Accountability court acquits PM Shehbaz, his son H ..

Accountability court acquits PM Shehbaz, his son Hamza in money laundering case

3 hours ago
 Death toll in Khyber suicide attack rises to two

Death toll in Khyber suicide attack rises to two

3 hours ago
 DMCC advances agri commodities trade ties with Sou ..

DMCC advances agri commodities trade ties with South Asia

5 hours ago
 Protesters storm Swedish embassy in Baghdad over ..

Protesters storm Swedish embassy in Baghdad over Holy Quran desecration

6 hours ago
 Ukrainian FM arriving in Islamabad today on 2-day ..

Ukrainian FM arriving in Islamabad today on 2-day visit

7 hours ago
 Shahid Ashraf Tarar takes oath as Chairman FPSC

Shahid Ashraf Tarar takes oath as Chairman FPSC

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan