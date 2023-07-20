FDA, WASA budget approved for 2023-24

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2023 ) :The development and finance committee of Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) has approved budget proposals of urban development and Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) costing Rs 10.7 billion for the year 2023-24 here on Thursday.

The budget amount Rs 4.9 billion was approved for FDA and Rs 5.91 billion for WASA.

The committee meeting was chaired by FDA Director General Muhammad Asif Chaudhary here at FDA complex. Managing Director WASA Khalid Raza Khan, Additional Director General FDA Abid Hussain Bhatti and other officers were present on the occasion.