FDA, WASA budget proposals finalized

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2019 ) -: A pre-budget meeting of Development and Finance Committee of Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) was held here Tuesday.

The committee meeting chaired by Director General FDA Amir Aziz finalized the recommendations and budget proposals for the year 2019-20 for FDA and WASA.

WASA MD Faqeer Muhammad Chaudhry, representatives of Punjab Government, Planning Officer P&D Dr Naveed and others were present in the meeting.

Under the recommendations, an amount of Rs 3374.734 million has been allocated for FDA and Rs 3835.

810 million for WASA for fiscal year 2019-20.

Under FDA annual development programme, funds of Rs 150 million have been earmarked for construction of sports complex in FDA city and Rs 30 million for Kashmir underpass, canal service road from Abdullah Pur Bridge to Gatwala.

The development fund for FDA has been allocated Rs 2422.094 million out of total fund Rs 3374,734 million. Similarly, development fund for WASA has been allocated Rs 442.851 million out of total funds Rs 3835.810 million.