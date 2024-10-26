FDA, WASA budgets of Rs.11.472bn approved for 2024-25

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2024) The governing body of Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) has approved the budget estimates of Rs.11.472 billion for FDA and Water & Sanitation Agency (WASA) for the fiscal year 2024-2025.

During a meeting held with Divisional Commissioner Madam Silwat Saeed in the chair, the participants discussed various budget estimates and approved the budget of Rs.3.865 billion for FDA and Rs.7.607 billion for WASA for the FY 2024-25.

Director General (DG) FDA Muhammad Asif Chaudhary presented budget estimates and said that FDA would spent Rs.2.1488 billion on development projects while Rs.1.2719 billion were allocated for non-development schemes. The opening balance of Rs.451.5 million was also included in FDA budget estimates, he added.

Managing Director WASA Aamer Aziz presented WASA budget and said that WASA would spent Rs.610 billion on development projects whereas its non-development budget was Rs.7 billion.

The meeting also approved revised budget estimates of FY 2023-24.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Captain (Retired) Nadeem Nasir, Director Local Government Chaudhary Muhammad Sarwar, Chief Officer Municipal Corporation Zubair Watto, District Account Officer Zubair Ali, Additional Commissioner Coordination Musawwar Khan Niazi, Assistant Commissioner General Dr Abid, Director Finance FDA Yasir Ejaz Chattha, Director Estate Management Junaid Hasan Manj, and others were also present in the meeting.