FDA's New ADG Takes Charge

Sumaira FH 8 minutes ago Tue 23rd November 2021 | 07:15 PM

Rizwan Nazir has been appointed as Additional Director General (ADG) Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) and has also taken over charge of his office on Tuesday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2021 ) :Rizwan Nazir has been appointed as Additional Director General (ADG) Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) and has also taken over charge of his office on Tuesday.

After taking over charge, he held an introductory meeting with FDA officers and directed them to improve performance of the authority.

