FDB, AKDF, Wash Unit To Jointly Execute Clean Water Project

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 27th June 2019 | 01:58 PM

The French Development Bank (FDB) and Agha Khan Development Foundation (AKDF) along with Wash Unit LG and RD would jointly work on a project of provision of clean drinking for Gilgit Baltistan people

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2019 ):The French Development Bank (FDB) and Agha Khan Development Foundation (AKDF) along with Wash Unit LG and RD would jointly work on a project of provision of clean drinking for Gilgit Baltistan people.

The agreement was made during visit of high officials of French Bank and AKDF to Jotial Directorate of Wash Unit department of LG and RD. Project Director Wash Unit Ijlal Hussain welcomed the delegation who also briefed them in detail regarding project of clean drinking water and other ongoing uplift schemes.

The project director also told the visitors that much encouraging results were being achieved by the department in people-friendly projects.

The French Development Bank lauded the work of Wash Unit for welfare of GB people and assured complete cooperation in carrying out the clean drinking water project.

The Delegation also visited the water purification laboratory and hoped the joint venture clean drinking water project would also yield much positive results.

More Stories From Pakistan

