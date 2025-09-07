- Home
FDCMA And Loyal Warriors Of Pakistan Pay Glorious Tribute To Martyrs, Veterans And Serving Soldiers
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 07, 2025 | 09:50 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2025) Faisalabad Dyes and Chemicals Merchants Association (FDCMA) and Loyal Warriors of Pakistan joined hands to honor the unprecedented sacrifices of martyrs, veterans and serving soldiers of Pak armed forces.
In this connection, the FDCMA organized a ceremony to mark Defense Day by paying rich tributes to heroes of the 1965 war, subsequent conflicts and ongoing operations against terrorism.
FDCMA President Khawaja Asif Siraj formally opened the session setting the tone for a day of reflection, gratitude and national pride.
Major Taseer Ikram Rana (Retd) Chairman of Loyal Warriors of Pakistan welcomed the attendees and delivered a stirring address.
He eloquently highlighted the enduring role of Pak armed forces and the resilience of its people in the face of aggression and adversity.
Major Rana reminded the audience that Pakistan has been in a state of war since its inception in 1947, beginning with the bloodshed endured by migrating citizens who faced unimaginable atrocities.
"The bloodline drawn in 1947 has not dried even today", he remarked, emphasizing that the struggle for Pakistan’s sovereignty has continued for 78 years.
From the wars of 1948, 1965, and 1971, to the Afghan war against the USSR, Siachen, Kargil, the war on terror, and recent operations like Marka-e-Haq and Bunyan-um-Marsoos, Pakistan’s soldiers and civilians have paid the ultimate price for the nation's freedom and security.
The speakers paid glowing tributes to the martyrs of the 1965 war whose valor and sacrifices turned the tide against the enemy.
They also lauded the recent successes in Marka-e-Haq and Bunyan-um-Marsoos, which exemplify the unity and synergy between Pakistan’s Armed Forces and its people.
Major Rana emphasized that these victories are proof that when the nation and its armed forces stand united, no enemy can defeat Pakistan.
Dr. Khalid Mahmood Shouq, Major Javaid Iqbal Khokhar (Retd), Dr.
Jamil, Rana Muhammad Khan, and Dr. Yaseen Randhawa also addressed the gathering, praising the courage and sacrifices of Pakistan’s martyrs and soldiers.
Special recognition was given to the outstanding leadership of Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir (Hilal-i-Jurat) and Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu whose strategic brilliance and unwavering resolve have inspired the nation.
In his closing address, Mr. Khawaja Asif Siraj expressed heartfelt gratitude to all participants for their enthusiastic involvement.
He extended special thanks to Mr. Nauman, brother of Sepoy Muzammil Hussain Shaheed, the guest of honor, as well as the team of Mr. Awais, including female teachers and young children, for their contributions to the event.
Later, shields were presented to Mr. Nauman, the team of City 41, and other notable attendees in recognition of their support.
Mr. Siraj also drew attention to the unique significance of this year’s Defense Day, coinciding with Jashan-e-Eid Milad-un-Nabi (Peace and blessings of Allah be upon him).
He urged the attendees to follow the Sunnah of Prophet Muhammad (Peace and blessings of Allah be upon him) in every aspect of their lives, emphasizing that adherence to His teachings is the key to becoming a strong and united nation.
He further lauded the valor of Pakistan’s Armed Forces—soldiers, sailors, and airmen—who have proven time and again that Pakistan is home to the most resilient and war-hardened forces in the world.
Addressing the challenges of the modern era, Mr. Siraj stressed the need to thwart the enemy's propaganda war aimed at creating divisions between the nation and its armed forces.
“We must remain united and closely bonded, as this unity is our greatest strength against all adversaries”, he stated.
The event concluded with the serving of snacks and refreshments, leaving attendees inspired by the stories of courage and sacrifice that define the spirit of Pakistan.
