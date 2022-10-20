FDCMA urged to launch joint ventures for manufacturing of dyes, chemicals locally

Faisalabad Dyes & Chemicals Merchant Association (FDCMA) must contemplate and launch joint ventures for manufacturing of dyes and chemicals locally, while the FCCI would help them to double their volume of business by establishing a bonded warehouse under the FIEDMC

This was stressed by Dr. Khurram Tariq, President Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI).

Talking to the FDCMA delegation, he said that dyes and chemicals were being manufactured in Karachi, but its local production was imperative as Faisalabad was the main consumer of these items. He said that joint ventures could also help develop downstream industry in addition to creating new job opportunities for the unemployed youth. He offered the FDCMA to help it in getting industrial plots or dedicating a complete zone for manufacturing of dyes and chemicals in M3 and Allama Iqbal Industrial Estates. He requested Jawad Shafique, President FDCMA, to pinpoint his core issues so that the FCCI could play its role in resolving those with their active help and support.

He particularly mentioned tariff related issues and said that he had a vision to establish a bonded warehouse in industrial estates. "It would not only resolve supply chain problems of importers but also facilitate industrialists to improve their cash flow," he said and added that a huge capital is stuck up in the shape of paid duties which could be utilised to increase the volume of their businesses.

He also thanked FDCMA and assured them of a meaningful and result oriented struggle to resolve their genuine issues.

Earlier, Jawad Shafique introduced his association and said that it has 375 members which is a mix of importers, manufacturers and traders. He termed FDCMA as the backbone of the textile industry and said that 70 per cent of raw material was imported through its members and hence, they must launch joint ventures for manufacturing of dyes and chemicals at the local level. He appreciated the God-gifted capabilities of Dr. Khurram Tariq and hoped that he would bring a positive change in the industrial, business and commercial sectors of this city. He also assured full support to Dr. Khurram Tariq in identifying and resolving the issues of the business community from the platform of FCCI.

Dr. Sajjad Arshad, senior vice president, Muhammad Aslam Bhalli, vice president, former president Atif Munir, Shabbir Hussain Chawala and other members of FCCI also addressed the function.