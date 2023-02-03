FDE and STEAM Pakistan celebrate STEAM competition 2023 winners

Federal Directorate of Education (FDE), Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training, in partnership with STEAM Pakistan, organised a multi-level STEAM Competition for FDE schools across Islamabad, culminating in a celebration for winners and top-performing schools

STEAM Pakistan seeks to promote Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics for all government school students, especially girls. Arts is an essential addition to the traditional 'STEM' model to strengthen innovation, creativity, and social learning.

Announced in January, the competition was open for all government middle and high schools. A total of 167 schools participated in the qualifying round. Qualifying students were invited to compete in any of three categories Building Blocks, Arts in Action, and STEAM Rock Star.

Building Blocks required students to build dynamic models related to a STEAM concept. Entries included functioning water filtration plants, earthquake detectors, robots, and more! Arts in Action required students to showcase learning concepts in creative and innovative art entries for this round included beautiful paintings, sculptures and models, and drawings.

The final category, STEAM Rock Star, required students to develop raps, poems, or songs that teach STEAM concepts. Entries included raps about the function of the human heart and physics concepts, songs about the potential science holds, and more! Students competed at the area level in six sectors of Islamabad Bhara Kau, Nilore, Urban I, Urban II, Tarnol, and Sihala.

Teachers also had the chance to compete for having the 'Perfect Pedagogy'.

Winning students and teachers from each sector had the full red-carpet experience, cash prizes, and recognition from the Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training.

Some 21 exceptional student entries were awarded Rs 5,000 each, and 15 top student entries across all categories were awarded 20,000-25,000 PKR each. Top teachers were awarded Rs 20,000 each for submitting entries of innovative and engaging teaching techniques.

Additionally, Secretary Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Education Aamir Khawaja announced cash prizes worth Rs 50,000 each for sever schools that performed exceptionally throughout the year based on the STEAM School Journey. He encouraged the schools to utilise the funds in organisaing more STEAM activities for students.

All 1,200+ students in attendance had special sessions curated for them, including arts activities, science demonstrations, music and math performance, STEAM game-show and STEAM Safeer speaker sessions from exceptional leaders from FIA, corporate sector, sports, and PIA, and science demonstrations. Khawaja also encouraged students to work hard and follow their dreams.

Additional Secretary Federal Education Ministry Waseem Ajmal was also in attendance and in his closing remarks encouraged students to keep pushing, ask questions, stay curious, and look up to people like Galileo who pushed the boundaries of accepted knowledge.