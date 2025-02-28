FDE Announces Ramazan Timings For Educational Institutions
Faizan Hashmi Published February 28, 2025 | 06:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2025) Federal Directorate of education (FDE) has issued new operational timings for all educational institutions under its jurisdiction during the holy month of Ramazan.
In a recent announcement, the FDE emphasized the necessity for schools and colleges to adhere to these adjusted hours to accommodate the observance of fasting.
According to the official notification, single-shift institutions will operate from 8:00 AM to 12:30 PM from Monday to Thursday. On Fridays, these institutions will have slightly adjusted hours, opening from 8:00 AM until 12:00 PM.
For educational institutions that follow a double-shift schedule, the timings are set from 8:00 AM to 12:30 PM (Monday to Friday) for the first shift.
The second shift is scheduled from 12:30 PM to 4:30 PM from Monday to Thursday, concluding early on Fridays from 1:30 PM to 4:30 PM.
Similarly, Ex-F.G Colleges will operate from 8:00 AM to 12:30 PM from Monday to Thursday, while from 8:00 AM until 12:00 PM on Fridays.
Islamabad Model Schools and colleges, including the F.G. Colleges for Boys and Girls, are directed to implement these changes promptly and communicate the timings to all involved stakeholders. The FDE has urged all heads of institutions to ensure compliance with the approved schedule in an effort to streamline operations during this significant month.
This announcement aims to create a supportive environment for students and staff observing Ramazan while maintaining educational standards.
Recent Stories
ADEK launches Wellbeing Mark school recognition programme
24-Karat Gold price decreases by Rs2500 per tola in Pakistan
Mohammed bin Hamdan bin Zayed inaugurates Barakat Al Dar Club in Al Ain
Education drives UAE's development goals: Abdullah bin Zayed
Holy month of Ramadan: Here is update about gas supply during Sehri, Iftar time
Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed receives ACTVET team after 10-medal win at WorldSki ..
ICC Champions Trophy 2025: How much prize money will Pakistan receive after exit ..
ERRA strengthens partnerships with India, Hong Kong
UICCA, Ministry of Economy partner to reinforce sustainability through launch of ..
Efforts to be made to reduce electricity tariffs to support Pakistan’s industr ..
Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to sight moon of Holy month of Ramadan
World First: UAE employs AI-driven drones for Ramadan Moon sighting
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Armed men take away electric wires, transformer6 minutes ago
-
SSP-Operations holds Khuli Katchery6 minutes ago
-
Expanded Bar Room for women lawyers in PHC Abbottabad6 minutes ago
-
FDE announces Ramazan timings for educational institutions6 minutes ago
-
CM Bugti directs to prevent illegal closure of highways for facilitating public6 minutes ago
-
Police nab notorious thief, recover two stolen motorcycles6 minutes ago
-
Secretary Health examines facilities at PIMS7 minutes ago
-
TDCP holds guava, orange festival in Sargodha7 minutes ago
-
NAEAC inspection committee visits Sargodha University's College of Agriculture16 minutes ago
-
Trader deprived of cash at gunpoint16 minutes ago
-
Ceremony held at SZABIST School26 minutes ago
-
Ramzan facilitation bazaar set up in Gujrat26 minutes ago