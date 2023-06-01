UrduPoint.com

FDE Announces Summer Vacation From June 10

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 01, 2023 | 04:30 PM

FDE announces summer vacation from June 10

ISLAMABAD, Jun 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2023 ) :Federal Directorate of education (FDE) has announced summer vacation for all the public sector educational institutions in the federal capital from June 10 to July 31.

According to a notification issued by the FDE, the educational institutions will reopen on August 01 for the session 2023-24.

The summer vacations will be fully utilized to manage physical verification of stock/ stock checking, repair and maintenance of furniture/ buildings/playgrounds, and in-house CPD in the last week of July.

The heads of the institutions (HoIs) will engage a necessary number of staff to manage all these activities. The teaching staff is required to attend the training sessions planned during summer vacations for which the schedule will be announced soon.

All HoIs and administrative staff will follow the official timings while classes for Undergraduate classes (BS and ADP) will continue as per the academic schedule/semester Calendar.

Related Topics

Education June July August All From

Recent Stories

Rupee witnesses significant appreciation against U ..

Rupee witnesses significant appreciation against US dollar in interbank market

27 minutes ago
 Saif bin Zayed chairs MoI’s Happiness and Positi ..

Saif bin Zayed chairs MoI’s Happiness and Positivity Council meeting

54 minutes ago
 Aamir Khan host party for Kapil Sharma and his wif ..

Aamir Khan host party for Kapil Sharma and his wife at home  

1 hour ago
 Sultan bin Ahmed attends UOS-Russian Universities ..

Sultan bin Ahmed attends UOS-Russian Universities MoU signings

1 hour ago
 Nora Fatehi wishes to portray legendary actress He ..

Nora Fatehi wishes to portray legendary actress Helen in biopic

2 hours ago
 Federal govt decides to review legislation curtail ..

Federal govt decides to review legislation curtailing CJP's powers

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.