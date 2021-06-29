FDE announces summer vacations from July 18 to August 01

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2021 ) :The summer vacations will be observed in all the educational institutions working under the ambit of Federal Directorate of education (FDE) from July 18 to August 01.

This was announced through a notification issued by FDE on Tuesday which has been circulated among all the heads of the educational institutions.

It is pertinent to mention here that the schedule of summer vacation has been changed this year with shortening the vacation period due to the unusual circumstances amid COVID-19 pandemic in the country.