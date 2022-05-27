UrduPoint.com

FDE Announces Summer Vacations From June 6 To July 31

Sumaira FH Published May 27, 2022 | 07:22 PM

FDE announces summer vacations from June 6 to July 31

Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) Friday announced summer vacations for all public sector educational institutions of federal capital starting from June 06 till August 31 (for students only).

In a notification, FDE directed to All Heads of Institutions (HoIs) Islamabad Model School/Colleges (Boys/Girls) Urban and Rural Areas, Islamabad that schools/colleges will reopen on 01-08-2022 for the next academic session 2022-23 that shall be concluded on 31-3-2023.

The summer vacations shall be fully utilized to manage the following activities in all educational institutions in amicable manner. The activities included admissions according to already issued schedule.

The physical verification of stock /stock checking, repair and maintenance of furniture /building/playgrounds.

To complete said tasks Heads of Institutions (HoIs) shall engage necessary number of staff to manage all these activities when and where required, it added.

Moreover all HoIs and Administrative staff shall follow the official timings already issued from this office. Classes for Undergraduate classes (BS and ADP) shall continue as per academic schedule/semester Calendar.

However, area education officers shall ensure the implementation of aforementioned directions and update the status of completion of said tasks to this office on the link which will be provided in due course of time.

