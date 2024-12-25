FDE Announces Winter Holidays From Dec 30 To Jan 8
Faizan Hashmi Published December 25, 2024 | 11:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2024) Federal Directorate of Education on Wednesday announced the winter holidays in FDE schools, colleges from December 30th, 2024, to January 8th, 2025.
FDE through a notification has directed the Area Education Officer, all Heads of Institutions, Islamabad Model Schools/Colleges (Boys/Girls) Ex-FG Colleges Urban and Rural areas, Islamabad, regarding the orders.
According to the notification, all educational institutions working under the ambit of Federal Directorate of education shall remain closed on account of winter holidays from December 30th, 2024, to January 8th, 2025. Classes will resume w.e.f., 9th January 2025".
Furthermore, during winter holidays all Heads of Institutions are directed to develop a concise plan focusing on academic improvement of students. These plans should aim to enhance the quality of education and address any specific challenges faced by your institutions, it added.
