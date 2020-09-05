Ahead of educational institutions' reopening likely by September 15, 2020, the federal education ministry instructed Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) to get prepared for enforcing anti-COVID SOPs and making up the students' learning loss

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2020 ) :Ahead of educational institutions' reopening likely by September 15, 2020, the federal education ministry instructed Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) to get prepared for enforcing anti-COVID SOPs and making up the students' learning loss.

Through a letter to FDE director general, the Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training asked all heads of educational Institutions to make preparations for resumption of educational activities as per devised SOPs and guidelines.

The ministry asked all institutional heads to convene meeting with respective management committees of college and schools to take the community on board with the institution's opening procedures and parameters.

Calling for highlighting the individuals' responsibilities, the ministry asked the FDE to design a leaflet containing guidelines and instructions for parents to develop the community's ownership.

The head of the institutions have been directed to design strategies to assess the learning abilities of their students as they return to schools on the date yet to be decided by the Inter-Provincial Education Ministers Conference,scheduled to be held by September 7.

The directorate has also been instructed to also design the teaching strategies as possible remedial measure to cover up the students' learning loss, if found any.

The ministry directed that any planning and strategizing would be in line with the academic guidelines regarding the revised syllabi for this session.